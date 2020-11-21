BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

No fewer than 27 international athletes will be participating in the maiden Kaduna Marathon race, today.

The athletes were unveiled at a pre Marathon press conference yesterday to Governor Nasir El-Rufai represented by deputy governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

While welcoming the athletes, Balarabe said the elite athletes and other participants will be creating history as participants of the maiden Kaduna Marathon.

She said the event provides another platform to bring people to Kaduna together. “Your decision to run in this race has made it successful and an inspiration to all of us,” she told the elite athletes from several countries, as well as Nigerian runners from across the country.

“We look forward to having you all here next year for the second edition,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the IAAF has booked Nov 21 annually in its calendar for Kaduna Marathon, the State Commissioner, Professor Kabir Mato disclosed.

The Commissioner said, “The World body has taken note that every November 21 on its calendar is dedicated to Kaduna Marathon”.

He said that the marathon is a noble Initiative and first time this is taking place North of Rivers Niger and Benue.