APC Chieftain Tackles Oshiomhole Over Party’s Membership Revalidation

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo state, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo has dismissed reports credited to the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshimohole in respect of the party’s on-going membership revalidation exercise. He was reported to have denounced the exercise as illegal.

However, reacting to the submissions of the former National Chairman after revalidating at the Umudagu Town Union hall, Ukwu Uko in the Mbaitoli Council area, where he hails from, Chief Nlemigbo wondered why the former party helmsman could query the authenticity of the exercise when he and the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had taken part in the same exercise in their various wards.

His words, “I have read that the former National Chairman of the party made such comment, if it is true, one begins to wonder why the same Oshiomhole who had already registered in his ward should turn round and denounce the exercise”.

Chief Nlemigbo who expressed satisfaction with the success being recorded by the exercise nationwide, boasted that the APC would still retain power beyond 2023.

“APC is the party to beat anytime and anywhere across the country, because the masses are solidly behind us. They have seen the difference between us and the PDP and so we are not losing any sleep about what will be the outcome of the 2023 polls”.

He enjoined the South-East to embrace the APC, so as to brighten the prospect for the realization of their presidential dream come 2023.