German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has warned that her country could be caught in a third wave of COVID-19 if the lockdown is lifted too quickly.

Her comments come as daycare centers and elementary schools were reopened in 10 of Germany’s 16 states this week, and as the nation mulls ways to lift the heavy restrictions that have shuttered the country’s non-essential businesses for more than 10 weeks.

“Because of variants, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, from which a third wave may emerge,’’ Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in an interview published on Wednesday.

“So, we must proceed wisely and carefully so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdown throughout Germany.”

Much of Europe is recording cases of newer COVID-19 variants, particularly ones that first emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Both are believed to spread more rapidly than previous variants.

In Germany’s staggered approach to reopening, hairdressers are due to resume business on March 1, while most other businesses must stay shut until March 7.

There are currently around 61.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s public health authority. Merkel has said the goal is to reduce that incident rate to 35 per 100,000 in order to reopen the economy in a meaningful way.

Merkel defended the states’ decisions to reopen schools, saying that districts achieving the 35 in 100,000 rates could do so without having an impact on other areas.

She added that wide scale testing would be rolled out in line with the country’s staggered reopening.