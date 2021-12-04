Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, graduated a total of 1,079 students with 28 of them bagging first class degree honours.

Speaking at the 11th convocation, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Noah Yusuf, said the university was growing in population and expanding its academic programmes.

Yusuf said the university has recently secured acreditation for 22 academic programmes from the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), adding that by January 2022, it will present another 11 programmes for full acreditation.

“The university now runs over 100 programmes at the graduate, undergraduate and post gradaute levels,” he added.

Also speaking, the university’s chancellor, Alh. Sayyu Dantata, thanked the the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Kwara State government for their support for the university.

Dantata enjoined the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution and continued to show interest in its progress, assuring them that the university will also follow their progress in life.

In his speech, the pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the university, Dr M.D Abubakar, a retired Inspector General of Police, expressed delight over the progress recorded within the last one year by the university’s management under the leadership of the vice chancellor, Prof Yusuf.

“One year down the line, I am proud to say that the vice chancellor has walked his talk. Ranging from the high number of admitted students, establishment of academic programmes, aggressive drive for and improvement of internally generated revenue, expansion of the university’s ventures and human resource development, to encouraging regular academic workshops, seminar and conferences; the list of chains of successes recorded is ever- growing. All along he(vice chancellor) has been working to walk the talk indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perhaps and without any iota of doubt, the most significant and worthy of mention is the unprecedented full accreditation earned by 22 programmes barely nine months to his administration,” Abubakar added.

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, commended Al-Hikmah university for its contributions to the growth of the state.

Represented by the commissioner for Tertiary Education, the governor lauded the university’s management for maintaining a stable academic calendar against all odds.