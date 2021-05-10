By ABU NMODU, Minna

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed the death of 28 passengers mostly women and children even in a boat mishap which occurred in the state on Saturday.

NSEMA said yesterday that 65 others have been rescued while seven of the passengers are still missing.

Its director-general Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the incident occurred on Saturday night between Zumba in Shororo local government area and Tija in Munya local government area of the state.

He said the disaster occurred when the boat hit a stem of a tree that fell under the water about 50 metres before its last destination from Zumba

Inga said the ill-fated boat was carrying 100 passengers who were returning from the popular Zumba Market in Shororo local government area travelling late across river Kaduna.

He said, “So, 65 people have been rescued and they are doing well, 28 corpses have been recovered and buried but 7 people are still missing; we have neither rescued them nor recovered their bodies.”

The NSEMA boss said the agency had received a preliminary report of the accident and would intensify the search and rescue operation for the remaining seven people.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that contrary to inland waterways transport rules and the directive of the Niger State government on the wearing of life-protective jackets while on a boat, none of the passengers did so.

