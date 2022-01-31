Twenty-eight people have been killed in separate attacks on communities in Kaduna and Niger States by bandits.

While 16 were killed and 40 houses razed by the attackers in Southern Kaduna, 12 persons were killed by bandits in Niger State, who struck in Shiroro local government area on Saturday and yesterday.

The Kaduna State government, however, said 11 people were killed in the Zango-Kataf attack and gave the names of the victims.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Kurmin Masara and Zaman Dabo villages in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area were attacked in the early hours of yesterday by the gunmen who killed 16 people and set 40 houses ablaze, but the state government said 30 houses were affected.

The chairman of Zangon Kataf council, Hon. Francis Angwa Sani, said there was an attack where people were killed and several houses and properties were burnt.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was an attack and some people were killed including several houses burnt, I am yet to get details of the number of casualties but there were casualties during the attack,” he told LEADERSHIP.

In a statement, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack, said security forces disclosed that over 30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack, just as the injured were evacuated for urgent medical attention.

He said security operatives were on search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers.

Aruwan said according to the security reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack.

The troops cleared the ambush and reached the area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

Aruwan said: “As of 4:30PM, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.

Those killed were Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris Istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi and Gabriel Michael.

“The government of Kaduna State will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces” Aruwan said.

However, a villager who claimed to have witnessed the attack, said the bandits stormed the community at 3am and raided house to house, where they unleashed mayhem on the people.

The villager who said, he had to hide himself from the attackers, said, “As l am talking to you, we are yet to ascertain the actual number of those killed and those injured by the attackers until we go round the community that is when we.

“During the attack, I found somewhere to hide myself, I tried calling the security agents but there was no response.

“A small boy of about 5-6 years was shot during the attack and was being taken to the base for permission to take him to the hospital. On their way, they shot the two women with the boy and the other two women behind ran and hide themselves. From Zamaru Kataf to Bakin Kogi, once it is 6:30pm, no vehicle can pass there,” he said.

The state police command public relations officer ASP Muhammed Jalige said he would find out details of the incident.

In Niger State, terrorists suspected to be members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed 12 people, injured and abducted scores in Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government area.

It was learnt that the attack which started on Saturday lasted till yesterday as the terrorists killed, looted and abducted residents in Galadima Kogo, Chibani, Zalzaga and Guni in Munya local government area.

As at the time of filing this report, sources in some of the communities said the number of people killed may be in scores but only 12 bodies had been recovered in Galadima Kogo.

The co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki told LEADERSHIP that 12 bodies were recovered from the areas the people can safely access, many others were abducted with scores injured and several houses and cars burnt in the renewed attacks.

He said, “Yesterday afternoon, rampaging hydra headed, venomous, murderous and heartless terrorists well-armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons stormed Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area, Niger State in broad daylight and unleashed mayhem on their victims at sight including unsuspecting unarmed members of the community.”

Kokki said as if that was not enough “ as I am talking to you after leaving Galadima Kogo last night, they came back again this morning unhindered as they cause more havoc in the area”

Similarly, the spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) Salis Sabo said the community was attacked by over 300 terrorists.

He claimed that 12 lives were lost, adding that many were injured, houses and other structures were set ablaze.

Sabo said the people are still on the run, scampering for safety while “security (Special Hunters) have deserted the community”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Niger state command Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at the time of filing the report but LEADERSHIP gathered from security sources that a reinforced Joint Security Operation was ongoing in the area to counter the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for local government and internal security Emmanuel Umar has confirmed eight people dead.