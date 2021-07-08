Management of University of Lagos on Wednesday revealed that about 281 students will graduate with first class degrees today, Thursday, July 8, 2021 as the University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduates 15,753 students, half of which are postgraduate degrees.

Of the 281 first class graduates, 70 of them are graduating from the faculty of engineering, which also produced the overall best graduating student, Alimi Adedeji. Adedeji, who obtained a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, graduated with 4.98 CGPA.

Among the graduates are 148 Doctor of Philosophy(Ph.D) holders, one of which, LEADERSHIP learnt, is a 71-year old man.

UNILAG will also be conferring honorary doctorate degrees on four Nigerians for their roles in nation building and national development.

According to the vice chancellor of the school, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, posthumous honorary doctorate degree will be conferred on Dr Stella Adadevoh for her role in curbing the spread of Ebola in the country.

Also Dr Biodun Shobanjo, an advertising guru, Alhaji Mohammadu Indimi, an oil mogul and Sir Kessington Adebutu, a businessman and economist will all be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.

A posthumous emeritus professorship will also be conferred on Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former vice chancellor of UNILAG and first vice chancellor Alex Ekweme University.

Ibidapo-Obe’s conferment had been shifted after the school postponed its 51st convocation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.