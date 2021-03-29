By Our Correspondent

A concerned group under the aegis of Northern Patriots , has appealed to the federal government to tackle issues of Insecurity in the country by investing on technology.

The group Urges president Muhammadu, FG to tackle the security problem by first correcting the identified ills immediately.

The Northern Patriots,who also identified themselves as Buhari’s close apostles ,asked the president to engage in periodic review of appointments, especially in security architecture until the needed results are achieved.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr Balarabe Usman Wudil, and National Secretary Mallama Zainab Muhammad, has on Monday, tasked president Buhari not to hesitate to invest heavily in technology with a view to achieving the right and expected results.

According to the group, “We observe that insecurity which has grown to a dangerous proportion in our dear country today was fueled by regional lapses especially in security sectors.

“Having taken cognizance of these facts,may we humbly appeal to our dear and listening president, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to correct these ills in our national life immediately with a view to giving every part of the country a sense of belonging and getting our country to work again,”the group said in the statement.

” some of us are PMB’s die hard followers, and worked very well for his re-election. Hence, we can’t keep quiet anymore so that the country does not collapse,”they said.

The group, which decried the continuous abductions in the region, reminded the government of the 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka, near Kaduna, tasking authorities to expedite actions with a view to freeing the captives.

“We lament the continuous detention of the 39 students of College of Forestry, Afaka. We hasten to attribute the inability to secure the release of these students to the failure of security agencies to live up to their mandate,”the statement added.

“We want Mr President to know that Nigeria is at its melting point and he needs to act fast like the speed of light to save our country. We are his lovers and loyalists and this is the truth about the country’s situation,”it further said.

According to the Northern Patriots,” Every agitation we are seeing in Nigeria today is occasioned by insecurity and injustice.”

“This is constitutional democracy and the most vital posture that a president can adopt to make it survive is to listen to the citizens. At this point, he needs to take drastic measures even if it’s going to hurt some interests to solve this insecurity problem in the country, he should do it now before it’s too late,”the statement said.

The group noted that,”As it stands today, no region in the country is safe, given the insecurities in the land.”

” This is why we elders who believe so much in Mr President and the APC Government are advising Mr President to address every issue of insecurity and injustice to any region.

“Nigerians are getting inpatient by the day and this is not good for our unity. We appeal to Mr President to ignore those bringing religious and regional sentiments to the table when speaking to him about insecurity. For us to overcome insecurity, he must look beyond tribe and religion.

“We call on all Nigerians to put aside whatever they have against Buhari and APC government to work for the unity of Nigeria.

“We don’t have any other country to call our own; except Nigeria. Our nation can only function if we all join hands together,”the statement read.