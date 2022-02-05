The Commandant- general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has issued licenses of operation to 29 successful private security firms as approved by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Audi , in a statement by the corps director, public relations , DCC Olusola Odumosu charged the new entrants in the industry to give accounts of themselves in the face of rising security challenges in the country and thus, contribute their quota to promoting internal security mechanisms.

He told them to be conscious of the fact that tackling the menace of insecurity in Nigeria requires collective and collaborative effort of all government and private security agencies, including Nigerians, because the new wave of crime by criminals, bandits, terrorists and insurgents is assymetric in nature and therefore requires serious confrontational approach.

Dr Audi maintained that private guard practitioners must collaborate with the Corps especially in the area of credible intelligence gathering as the nation is bleeding from insecurity at the moment, describing the situation as very disturbing and worrisome, as such, only timely intelligence sharing with the Corps as their supervising agency could enhance internal security.

He charged the new recipients to adhere strictly to the law guiding their operations and urged them to ensure prompt annual renewal of their licences to avoid being clamped down as a result of violation of extant rules by the CG’s special task force set up to supervise and monitor their operations and activities across board.

The Civil Defence boss specifically warmed that the private security operators that security business is not an all comers affair, therefore, practitioners must put internal security of the nation first and above any commercial interest. While cautioning that their licences are not transferable, he also warned them on the use of firearms.

“There would be no bearing of fire arms in your operations, it is illegal and criminal to do so, anybody caught is on his own and should be ready to face the consequences. However, you are free to visit the nearest NSCDC formation closest to you for assistance whenever you are faced with overbearing challenges” Audi said.

In the same vein, the national president, association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Mr Wilson Esagbedo described the Private Guards Industry as the highest employer of labour in the country , backing his claims with statistics released by the Bureau of Statistics.

He advised them to take full advantage of the expanding private security guards industry to contribute their quota in order to strengthen the security architecture of the country.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Chief Benjamin Omale of Black Tigers Security Services Limited appreciated the NSCDC boss for making the first Batch of 2022 presentation of licences to new Private Security Companies a reality. He pledged that the recipients would leverage on the guidance of the Corps to advance the course of Security in Nigeria.