A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ court in Yaba has granted two traditional healers, who allegedly defrauded a woman of £29,000 British Pounds, bail in the sum of N5 million.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the two men, Mohammed Samatu and Ajani Kazeem, to bail after they were arraigned before her by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

The police prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure who is a Superintendent of Police had told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in March, at the Yaba area of Lagos.

Osungbure claimed that the complainant, Mrs Juliet Enwerobi, had consulted the defendants on some personal issues she was experiencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Superintendent of Police also informed the court that the defendants told the complainant that she had some spiritual problems and needed to be ”cleansed”.

Osungbure further told the court that the defendants collected 29,000 British Pounds (about N26 million from the complainant for the cleansing exercise.

The prosecutor insisted that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 314, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

She further stated that Section 314, obtained by false pretences, is punishable by 15 years imprisonment while Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for the offence of stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After entertaining arguments from lawyers in the matter on the defendants’ bail application, Chief Magistrate Adedayo admitted them to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT