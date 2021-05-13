For emerging Nigerian artiste Freeborn Emojevu, popularly known as Jefay and not to easily carried away by emotions when he is in for serious business.

Jefay who is from Ofuoma town, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State is happily engaged to his long time girlfriend. He grins from ear to ear of his commitment to only one woman.

“I’m in serious relationship at the moment. I have a fiancé who I love so much. My ideal woman is a lovely woman with a big heart of gold. She should also be a wife material.

Luckily for me, my woman has all and I am a one woman, one man kind of person.”

Asked sex, love and money which one comes first for him and why, Jefay says, “Money. Because when there’s money you can find true love, then sex continue.”

For Jefay, one of his dream come true would be to have a music collaboration with Africa’s top music stars, in the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Teni The Entertainer and others.

“I’m always hoping to have a collaboration with 2face Davido, Akon Burna Boy Teni and more of our shining music stars,” he hinted.

On how long he has been into music business and the journey so far, the Afropop musician recalls, “I have been doing music for a long time now.

I remember in my secondary school days, during break hour, there’s this my friend who will say come let’s go and do some singing and rapping, even after school hours I go to their house and both of us will go to a quite place and do the music thing. That’s how I started. But professionally it has been 11 years.”