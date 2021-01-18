By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

As part of efforts to conduct successful Country’s Self-assessment Report (CSAR) that will lead to Second Peer Review of Nigeria after the first Review in in 2008, President Muhammadu Buhari will today, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Committee of Heads of States and Government participating in African Union Peer Review Mechanism (AU- APRM) Forum.

This was said by Hon. Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/APRM Nigeria on Sunday, 17 January, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

APRM is a voluntary self-assessment instrument founded in 2003 by AU member states in its four thematic areas to identify individual nation’s strength and weaknesses for others to emulate or learn from.

According to the media assistant APRM boss Abolade Ogundimu said Akobundu, the MoU signing would have been done physically but now on virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in many nations, will further reaffirm President Buhari’s commitment to deepen good governance and economic development in the Country using AU-APRM framework.

“Nigeria will make another giant leap in its commitment to greater development in democracy and economic stability on 18 January, 2021 when President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), will sign the MoU with AU- APRM.

The President will be supported by the APRM National Focal Point, Mr. Boss Mustapha (Secretary to the Government of the Federation), the National Governing Council led by its Chairman, Senator Abba Ali, APRM National Secretariat and all other structures and critical stakeholders in the country.

“We welcome AU-APRM Forum, Country Support Mission, led by Ambassador Mona Attia, leadership of the National Assembly, APRM State and local structures, stakeholders and members of the media.

“The signing is crucial to the conclusion of the ongoing Country Self-assessment Report in four thematic areas of APRM, being conducted across the six geo-political zones by the National Secretariat, led by NGC Members.

“The Review Process in the country has been steadily going on despite COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and the need to adhere to its safety protocols, in public events” she said.

The reports were gathered through questionnaires distributed to assess individual, public and group opinions, as well as town hall meetings of stakeholders.

The assessment had been carried out in APRM thematic areas: Democracy and Political Governance; Socio-economic Development; Economic Governance and Management; and Corporate Governance.

The questionnaires and reports of town hall meetings were been analysed by Technical Research Institutes (TRIs), harmonised by APRM National Secretariat, transmitted to the National Technical Panel for further review.

It would be recalled the Review Process started with Broad sensitisation/training session for the Country Review team in February, 2020 before COVID-19 lockdown and all other processes involving Continental office had been via virtual platform.

The signing would be followed by submission of CSAR to Mr. President and submission to APRM Continental for validation by the Country Support Mission that would visit the Country and report back to APRM forum for review and adoption by participating Heads of States and Governments of APRM during the next AU annual Summit.