By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Upcoming Nigeria musician and songwriter, Temple Kanayo, also known as 2timx has dropped a new party jam “Let Me Love You”.

Speaking during unveiling of the video, he said why he chose to drop “Let Me Love You” is because he discovered that Nigerians love party jam song.

“I have been praying for this day to come in whole my life. I’m feeling amazing today. Always give glory to whom His blessings flows. I am keeping faith in him, stay bless and humble,” he said.

Speaking on Nigeria competition, he said in anything one does, if one stays true to oneself, no matter how it is, the future would be bright.

In his remark, the principal of FCT Vocational Rehabilitation Centre Bwari chapter, Comrade Bala Tshofo Musa, said what centre does is to rehabilitate the inmate and also discover their talent, we know that Temple have so much to offer.

“This is something amazing because he was not born in Nigeria. Born and bred in America, Texas to be precise. We reformed him and today his parents are celebrating him,” he concluded.