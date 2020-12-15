By Kunle Olasanmi

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the ministry of transportation and the. bureau of public procurement to maintain status-quo in the award of contract for construction of $3.1b Port-harcourt – Maiduguri Rail Project contract pending the determination f the motion filed challenging award of the contract.

A firm, Insight Dynamic Resources Limited had dragged the minister and the BPP DG before the court over alleged violation of procurement Act.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Ekwo ordered that the defendants should be be put on notice of the pendency of the Exparte Motion.

The order was complied with by the plaintiff who served it on them as directed by the court.

But when the case came up yesterday, the transport ministry still failed to show up despite being notified of the pendency of the action as directed ordered by the court.

The defendants were served with fresh hearing notice and must appear on December 21, 20220.

The minister of Transport, Dr. Rotimi Amaechi and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, in the suit before the court were said to have violated the public procurement act in the award of the contract.

Sections 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act 2007 stipulate five years imprisonment without an option of fine for such an infringement.

This is the third time the ministry has failed to appear before the court since the case was assigned to Justice Ekwo for adjudication.

The case had come up before the court on December 2, 8/and 14 and on all the three ccasions, the ministry failed to appear.

Tjw ministry is the 1st defendant in the case while the BPP is the 2nd defendant.

During the proceedings yesterday, only BPP counsel was represented at the court and Justice Iyang Ekwo, ruled that both BPP and Ministry of transport are to maintain status quo until the motion are determined.

Up till this moment, the ministry of transport has remained silent on the allegations and severally denied ever being served with court summons.

In the affidavit in support of the suit, the project development co-ordinator of Insight Dynamics Resource Ltd, the plaintiff, Musa Ibrahim Kuchi, alleged serious breaches in the contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Line Railway project.

The Federal Executive Council recently approved the award of a contract to a Chinese firm, CCECC, for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern line for $3.1bn. .

Kuchi said it is unimaginable for minister to ignore government-to-government loan arrangements with lower interest rates such as offered by the United States Eximbank.

kuchi is challenging the process ofbtge award of contract and he is seeking an order of the court to overturn FEC as presidential approval cannot override the provision of law except there is a national crisis and the NASS would have to give him the power first.

He said it’s an abuse of office for Minister to seek such presidential fiat for such multi billion dollars project.

According to the plaimtiff, through his lead counsel, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, Amaechi and Ahmadu’s action contravened “the provisions of the public procurement Act as stipulated by the provision of Section 58 (5) (a) of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.”

The plaintiff also prayed the court to set aside the contractual agreement between the federal government and the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) for the rail project.

The firm also wants the court to determine whether Amaechi, through the BPP’s chief had the right to issue LETTER OF NO OBJECTION in favour of CCECC NIGERIA LIMITED for the said contract.

The plaintiff claimed that the purported action by the minister denied his partners AECOM who are being backed by US Eximbank other interested and capable companies the fairground to compete for the said contract due to Minister notorious stance against transperancy.

US Eximbank offered less than 2percent interest rate but it was ignored because they wanted government to government bilateral agreement

It added that the minister’s action contravened the spirit and provision of Section 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

”The request for no objection claims that the loans presumably to be taken by CCECC which will be guaranteed by the FG will be repaid from railway revenues.

”There is however no evidence nor a track record of the NRC/FMT or of CCECC as a railway and/or port operator presented to show how the revenue streams to repay any/loans are likely to materialise nor the quantum of the subsidy required to service the debt would be available. How do we know that we can afford to pay subsidies and from what source?”, the plaintiff said