A federal high court sitting in Abuja, has given the minister of Transport, Dr. Rotimi Amaechi and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu 48hours to be put on notice over an Exparte Motion seeking to stop the $3.1b Port that court -Maiduguri Rail Project contract.

The court ordered them to be put on notice of the pendency of the Exparte Motion.

A firm, Insight Dynamic Resources Limited had dragged the minister and the BPP DG before the court over alleged violation of procurement Act.

According to the BPP Act, violation of procurement Act attracts five years imprisonment, if found guilty

In the order granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo and dated December 9 2020, the plaintiff Insight Dynamic Resources, prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the minister Defendant/Respondent or its Agents or other privies from entering into any form of contractual agreement or transaction or engagement with any party with respect to the contract for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with New branch line and Transshipment facilities, pending the hearing of the originating summons already filed before this Honourable Court on the above subject matter.

After listening to counsel in the matter, Justice Inyang ordered that the defendants should be put on notice of the pendency of the Exparte Motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1454/2020 before the court.

Justice Ekwo held, ”Upon reading the affidavit in support of the application deposed to by one Musa Ibrahim Kuchi of Insight Dynamic Resources Limited, it is hereby ordered as follows: PIaintiff/Applicant is hereby ordered to put the Defendants on Notice of the Motion Exparte within 2 days of this Order.

”Case adjourned to 14th December, 2020 for hearing.”

The plaintiff Musa Ibrahim Kuchi declined comment on the matter when approached by newsmen but instead directed all inquiries to his lead counsel, Kabiru Taminu Turaki (SAN)

Also, earlier in the week, the court issued hearing notice to parties in the matter, which is expected to come up next week

Before now the minister had claimed that no hearing notice had been served on them.

But the document made available to newmen shows that the hearing notice in the matter had been issued and served on the minister and the BPP DG.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved $3,020,279,549 (N1,162,656,612,387) to rehabilitate and reconstruct the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway.

But the plaintiff, Musa Ibrahim Kuchi, approached the court to

challenge the minister for Public Procurement Act violation.

The PPA allows single sourcing or emergency procurement in a narrow set of circumstances.

Kuchi said for the size of this and the pace of their proceedings, it is difficult to imagine that this contract award met the criteria.

He described the case as an unprecedented issue of national importance before the court.

According to him, it is trite that a presidential approval cannot override the provision of law except there is a national crisis and the NASS would have to give him the power first.

According to the plaimtiff, through his lead counsel, Turaki, SAN, Amaechi and Ahmadu’s action contravened “the provisions of the public procurement Act as stipulated by the provision of Section 58 (5) (a) of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.”

The plaintiff also prayed the court to set aside the contractual agreement between the federal government and the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) for the rail project.

The firm also wants the court to determine whether Amaechi, through the BPP’s chief had the right to issue LETTER OF NO OBJECTION in favour of CCECC NIGERIA LIMITED for the said contract.

The plaintiff claimed that the purported action by the minister denied his partners AECOM who are being backed by US Eximbank other interested and capable companies the fairground to compete for the said contract due to Minister notorious stance against transperancy.

US Eximbank offered less than 2percent interest rate but it was ignored because they wanted government to government bilateral agreement

It added that the minister’s action contravened the spirit and provision of Section 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

”The request for no objection claims that the loans presumably to be taken by CCECC which will be guaranteed by the FG will be repaid from railway revenues.

”There is however no evidence nor a track record of the NRC/FMT or of CCECC as a railway and/or port operator presented to show how the revenue streams to repay any/loans are likely to materialise nor the quantum of the subsidy required to service the debt would be available. How do we know that we can afford to pay subsidies and from what source?”, the plaintiff said.