By KUNLE OLASANMI |

Almost a month after the case against Ministry of Transport and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was at a Federal High Court in Abuja, the ministry finally appeared before the court after series of denial.

Before their appearance in court at the last adjourned date, the ministry had severally denied ever being served with the court summons.

An indigenous firm, Insight Dynamic Resources Limited, had dragged the minister of Transportation and the BPP Director-General before the court over alleged violation of procurement Act.

The plaintiff Musa Ibrahim Kuchi is praying the court to interpret the Public Procurement Act 2007 and also to look at the documents Ministry of Transportation forwarded to BPP to secured certificate of No Objection and determine, if procurement process was followed in the contract awarded to Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC.

After the case was filed, the ministry had failed to show up in court on three different occasions, December 2, 8 and 14 and was not also represented by any counsel.

But at the last adjourned date, December 21, the director of Legal Services of the ministry, Mr. Gabriel Fan, appeared in court but was not prepared as his team did not file any defence.

On the part of the BPP, Mr. A. O. Zibiri and Mr T. N. Muje appeared and served the plaintiff counsel, Richard Ubeh, with their defence.

Earlier, Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had ordered the Ministry of Transportation and the Bureau of Public Procurement to maintain status-quo in the award of contract forconstruction of $3.1billion Port-Harcourt – Maiduguri Rail Project contract pending the determination of the motion filed challenging award of the contract.

When the case came up on December 21, Justice Ekwo, told parties in the cases before the court to take another date as he could no longer hear any case for the day.