The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that 3,107,949 small holder farmers have so far benefited from the Anchor Borrowers initiative as at April 2021.

Acting director, corporate communications of CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, made the disclosure at the bank’s special day at the ongoing 42nd Kaduna international trade fair with the theme: “Promoting Domestic Production to Mitigate the Current Economic Challenges”.

The director who urged Nigerians, particularly women and youths, to cue into the series of intervention programmes launched by CBN, said: “the Anchor Borrowers Programme was able to provide intervention facilities to 3,107,949 small holder farmers who cultivated 3.8 million hectares of land. We therefore enjoin Nigerians, particularly women and youths, to cue into our bouquet of intervention programmes and take advantage of schemes such as the ABP; Targeted Credit Facility (TCF); Commodity Development Initiative (CDI); Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI); Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Facility (MSMEDF); and the Agric-business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).

As part of the bank’s responses to the pandemic in Nigeria, Mr Nwanibosi, who was represented by the CBN Branch Comptroller Kaduna, Ahmed Mohammed Wali, also said that the CBN approved a one-year extension of moratorium on principal repayments for its intervention facilities, in addition to granting regulatory forbearance to banks to restructure loans given to sectors that were severely affected by the pandemic.

“CBN equally raised the Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) from 60 per cent to 65 per cent, to encourage more lending by banks. The bank also reduced the interest rate on CBN intervention loans from 9 to 5 per cent and initially created a N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for affected households and small medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank,” he said.

He explained that “ about 29,026 beneficiaries have accessed N111.7 billion under the Agri-business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). Under the National Youth Investment Fund, 7,057 beneficiaries comprising 4,411 individuals and 2,646 SMEs have so far accessed the scheme. The Creativity Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) has also provided loan facilities for 341 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, music and software development.”

The director however promised that the apex bank shall continue to sustain its interventions in the critical sectors of the economy, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, creative industry, health, amongst others, to stimulate robust economic growth and development of the country.