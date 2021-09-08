National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said 3,600,858 eligible Nigerians have so far received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The figure, the agency said, contains 2,551,738 persons vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,049,120 persons vaccinated with Moderna vaccine.

The executive director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stated this yesterday at a briefing on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the country, added that 1,576,011 persons have been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said, “We have now restarted the administration of AstraZeneca as the first dose in all designated health facilities. The decision to re-open AstraZeneca for first dose administration is hinged on the fact that we received an additional 1,394,480 doses of vaccines through the COVAX facility.

“We also received 1,123,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine late evening on Saturday, 4th September, 2021, through the AVATT platform, coordinated by the African Union Commission as part of the 39,800,000 doses procured by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he said.