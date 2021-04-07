BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Three women on Tuesday escaped death by the whiskers when some people suspected to be bandits on Tuesday attacked some farmers in Irele-Ekiti in Ikole local government area of Ekiti State.

The attackers said to be six in number unleashed terror on the people of the farm settlement in the early hours of the day, with dangerous weapons, leaving them with life threatening injuries.

A resident of the community told journalists in Ado Ekiti that the victims of the attack were rushed to the Ikole General Hospital for medical attention.

The herders, it was gathered, had demanded money from the victims but became furious after the women who could not offer them the money and also resisted their attempts to rape them.

The resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “ The women were unable to meet up with the demand as they said they were only with just N200 with them. The herdsmen collected all the money found on them and made an attempt to forcefully sleep with the women. The refusal of the women to grant their demand for such immoral act led to the brutal attack before they fled the scene.’’

“The women were so macheted to the extent that it will take the grace of God for them to survive because they have lost so much blood.”

Confirming the attack, the Ekiti Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said investigations have begun on the matter to arrest the perpetrators.

Abutu said, “Yes, we got the report this morning that three persons were attacked and I can tell you that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”

He urged residents of the community to remain calm and support the police by offering relevant and accurate information that could lead to arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.