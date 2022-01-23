Three children of the family of one Malam Ahmad of Gaduwa Kazamaki Fulani settlement in Guri local government of Jigawa State were yesterday reported to have drowned in a stream.

The children were earlier reported missing after they took their father’s camels to the bush for grazing. They were said to have gone to the river at Kazamaki village and drowned while swimming across.

Jigawa State commissioner of police Aliyu Sale Tafida said the command through its division in Guru earlier received a report that the children were missing.

Police spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said after receiving the report a team was mobilised in collaboration with residents of the community and succeeded in finding corpses of the children in the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the corpses were removed and taken to the Hadejia General Hospital.

ASP Shisu named the children as Musa Ahmad ‘m’ aged 12; Yusuf Ahmad ‘m’ aged 11 and Alkasim Muhammad ‘m’ aged 14.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was no foul play in the incident, the corpses were released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites,” he said.

In a similar development, the body of a three-year-old child, Aminu Bukar of Dolen Zugo village of Guru local government area was found in a bush in Tudun Mai Jambo, about a kilometer from the town, after he was declared missing, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT