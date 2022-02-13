At least, the remains of three persons were on Saturday recovered from the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed at 8, Alabi Street in Yaba area of Lagos State.

The tragic incident occurred few months after a 21-storey building collapsed at Ikoyi area of the state killing 46 people.

Speaking with journalists at the scene of the collapsed building, the public affairs officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Nosa Okunbor, said three men were recovered dead, while two other men, who were also construction workers were rescued alive.

Before the building eventually collapsed, it was learnt that a section of the building which was still under construction, had collapsed onto another building beside it burying some construction workers in the rubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the area told journalists that a part of the building had collapsed last year, saying the developers surreptitiously continued with the construction of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT