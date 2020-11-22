BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

No fewer than three people were reportedly killed during a clash between smugglers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Igboora, Oyo State.

The victims, our Correspondent gathered, died as a result of gunshots they sustained during the clash in Igbo-Ora town.

Igbo-Ora is one of the towns in Ibarapa geo-political zone in Oyo State.

It was gathered on Saturday that those that died included a soldier, a Customs officer and a resident of the town.

It was learnt that some Customs officers from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A and the smugglers clashed on Thursday.

A native of Igbo-Ora, who spoke to journalists on Saturday confirmed the incident, saying that the Customs officers had intercepted a bus suspected to be carrying some bags of foreign rice from the smugglers.

He said, “Yes, there was a clash between some Customs officers and smugglers on Thursday during which three people died” .

When contacted, the spokesman of NCS in Oyo/Osun command, Mr Kayode Wey said that he had no official report.

Wey, who confirmed the incident, said that there was a clash between some Customs officers, saying that he had not been informed about the details of the incident.