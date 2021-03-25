BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPSW) on Wednesday evening, engaged suspected armed bandits in a fierce gun battle at Abaji Shitile axis of Katsina Ala local government area of Benue state leading to the death of 2 bandits.

Our Correspodent gathered that the troops also recovered one AK47 riffle and several ammunition during the encounter with the armed bandits.

It was also gathered from locals in the area that the troops responded to a distress call that suspected armed bandits had gone to launch an attack on Abaji market located a few Kilometres away from Kastina town.

According to a source from Katsina Ala town who spoke on condition of anonymity, the OPWS troops overpowered the bandits where two of them were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

However our Correspodent gathered that one of the soldiers was said to have been among those who were injured during the encounter.

The source however stated that the armed bandits had earlier invaded the Abaji market and opened fire on the people, and in the process, killed one traders and I jured nine others before troops arrived to repel them.

The troops were said to have pursued after the armed bandits suspected to be Gana boys and neutralized two of them bringing the total number of causalities to three.

“It was around 5pm and 6pm this evening when we suddenly heard gunshots in and around the Abaji market and people started running for their lives. Despite running, the bandits continued shooting and in the process, killed one person.

“We quickly alerted OPWS troops and they responded immediately and came to repel the armed bandits. The army went after the armed gang and engaged them in a gun duel, killing some of them in the process.

“They (OPWS) were able to kill two of them because we saw two dead bodies in addition to the one person that was earlier killed in the market place, bringing the number of death to three”, the source said.

The Katsina-Ala Council Chairman Alfred Atera also confirmed that one person was killed and others injured in the twilight attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report in a statement.said on the 24/03/2021 at about 6:30pm while traders were closing from Abaji Market in Kastina-Ala Local Government area, bandits who disguised themselves as buyers started shooting sporadically and killed one person while nine others were injured.

“Joint operation of Police and other security agencies engaged and repelled the bandits to the forest with gunshot injuries where they have been cordoned for search.

According to the PPRO Corpses of the deceased has been deposited at Primary Healthcare Center, Abaji while the jured persons are receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Kastina-Ala.

She informed that more patrol teams were immediately drafted to the scene to assist officers on ground on Cordon and search operation which is already in progress.

Efforts to get the force commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini proved abortive as his cell phone number could not be reached