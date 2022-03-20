Three people were yesterday confirmed dead in an explosion which occurred on Friday at the BUA cement factory in Sokoto, but sketchy details were only made available yesterday.

Our correspondent reported that fire from the explosion gutted a section of the factory, damaging equipment and other valuables.

The prevention officer of Sokoto State Fire Service, Nuhu Lawal, confirmed the incident, saying the service mobilised a team to the scene.

Umar Nura-Sifawa who led men of the Federal Fire Service to the scene said the fire was ignited by oil.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Fire Service, Bello Baban – Addini, confirmed the explosion to journalists.

A statement from the company signed by the assistant director, admin services, Sada Suleiman, said operations at the plant and production which were shut down in the aftermath of the incident as a precautionary and preventive measures had since resumed at the factory, which he said was unaffected by the incident.

He said it was an isolated incident which occurred at a diesel storage tank farm situated in the vicinity of the factory while routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

“Immediately the incident occurred, our emergency management and mitigation services were alerted, and a swift response activated, which prevented any escalation of the incident or damage to our main plant and equipment. We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of three workers of the third-party contractor who were in the immediate area of the incident.

“Whilst we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire outbreak at the depot which had adequate safety and control mechanisms in place, members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, and our fire department are working together to put the incident under total control,” he said.

The three million metric tonnes per annum cement factory was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.