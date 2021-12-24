Three people were reportedly killed and four injured on Thursday as an articulated vehicle rammed into two Micra vehicles and four motorcycles at Mokola roundabout in Ibadan, Oyo State.

An eye witness said that the fuel tanker lost control and rammed into people inside a popular filling station.

The incident caused a great gridlock around the area and police were seen controlling the traffic.

The Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Road Transport Management (OYRTMA), Akin Fagbemi said the accident occurred at 11:20am.

He said it involved a gas tank (richbam) with registration number: MAP 810 YY, two Micra cars and four motorcycles.

According to him, the cause of the accident was as a result of brake failure.

He said immediately the accident occurred, OYRTMA officials rescued three victims and were quickly rushed to University College Hospital (UCH) for medical attention, while two people were removed from the truck and the corpses had been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital.

”The rescue operations were done by OYRTMA in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Road Safety, Civil Defence and Operation Burst,’’ he said.

