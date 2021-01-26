The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), in Kano State says it has lost three of its members to COVID-19 since the outbreak in the state while53 others tested positive.

According to the association, the doctors were infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Chairman of the Association in Kano state, Dr. Usman Ali made this known to LEADERSHIP on Monday.

He said: “Presently, we have 53 doctors who tested positive to COVID-19 and three doctors who died as a result of COVID-19 in Kano.

One of the doctors who died last Monday was a consultant and epidemiologist. He died in an isolation center.

“We have other doctors who undergo tests and came out positive but we are still compiling the data. As at now we have 53,” Ali said adding that those who tested positive in the past was due to lack of some equipment.

“But presently we have equipment. Some of the equipment is in our secretariat. Some of the doctors are yet to come and collect them,” the chairman added.