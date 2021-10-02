Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates has attacked and abducted four fishermen in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The victims include three Ghanaians and one Nigerian. They were kidnapped just behind the Nigerian Navy FOB Base in Ibaka waterways on their way to the sea for fishing expedition.

A lawyer representing some of the fishermen, Ogunbiyi Oluwajuwon, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Uyo on Friday, said that the criminals attacked four separate boats and made away with their outboard engines in an operation that lasted for several hours.

According to him, the kidnappers have demanded N2.5m ransom as condition for the victims’ release.

Oluwajuwon said, “On Tuesday, 28th September 2021, in the morning fishermen from Ibaka going to sea for fishing were attacked by sea pirates, just behind the Nigerian Navy FOB Base in Ibaka waterways and they operated for hours.

“They attacked four separate boats, stole their outboard engines and kidnapped four persons, among whom were three Ghanaians and one Nigerian who are currently in their custody.

“The kidnappers are demanding N2.5m before they can be released.”