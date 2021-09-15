For allegedly violating the anti-open grazing law of the state government, officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, have arrested three herdsmen and 180 cows.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had recently signed the anti-open grazing bill into law in the state.

Since the signing of the bill into law, Amotekun Corps commenced the enforcement of the law.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the commander of the corps in the state, said the cows and the herders were arrested at the Oke Ala Area of Akure, the state capital.

The Amotekun boss said, “We have arrested about 180 cows, they are in our custody as we speak. We intend to release them to the owners after complying with the regulations as contained in the anti-open grazing law.

“We have also detained the three herders arrested with the cows. Their boss has come, so we are dealing with the boss now.”

While lamenting the disobedience of some herders despite the state government signing the anti-open grazing law, Adeleye said “We have several herders here with us and we are making them comply with the enacted law which stipulates a penalty for defaulting herders.”

According to him, some of the herders continued in their old ways to break the law.