No fewer than three herders were reportedly killed in an attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada areas of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said according to security reports, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area where nine persons were reportedly killed.

He said the reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents identified as: Bayero Wake, Isah Usman (the Ardo’s brother), Abu Usman (the Ardo’s mother), were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four residents were injured. They are: Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo,Muazu Ori, Ibrahim Mohammed.

“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety,” the statement added.

The statement further explained that search and rescue operations were in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State acting governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with sadness, and decried the spiral of killings and reprisals in the area.

Balarabe, therefore, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families, as she wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

The acting governor appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on investigations.