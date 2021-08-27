Three people were on Thursday evening injured when a suspected military helicopter opened fire on a wooden boat conveying passengers and goods to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

However, it could not be ascertained if the helicopter belong to the Nigerian Airforce or the Air Wing of the Nigerian Navy.

A source told LEADERSHIP, that the boat, which was conveying mostly foodstuffs, was traveling from Port Harcourt to Bonny before it was attacked near Dutch Island in Okrika local government area of the state.

The source said: “The local boat that just left here (Nembe/Bonny Jetty) for Bonny, on their way within that Dutch Island area, a chopper just come behind and bring itself low down, start shooting the wooden boat.

“A boat driver said people were in that boat, that boat conveys garri, rice, with other other things and everybody knows that that is the source of quick transporting of foodstuffs to Bonny; the boat left Port Harcourt, making its way to Bonny.

“It is not hidden, everybody saw it, the chopper fled through this way. I can’t even call it chopper, it is a military flight because if it’s not a military flight, ordinary chopper cannot just start shooting people.”

Confirming the incident, the officer-in-charge of the Nigeria Police Force (Marine Division) in Bonny, Solomon Adeniyi, a Superintendent of Police, said he received a report about the incident, adding that efforts were being made to get further details on the incident.

Adeniyi stated that victims of the attack, were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Okrika while the other survivors were conveyed to Bonny.

Efforts made by our correspondent to get the reaction of authorities of the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force in Port Harcourt proved abortive.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police, was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.