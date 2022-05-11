In the wake of defection of nine members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kano State House of Assembly, another three lawmakers elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPC).

This was contained in their separate defection letters, dated May 5, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Cidari, notifying the House of their defection from APC to NNPP.

The lawmakers were Hon. Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, representing Tudun Wada state constituency; Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, representing Tofa/Rimin Gado constituency, and Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, representing Madobi constituency.

However, no reason was given regarding their defection from the ruling party to NNPP.