No fewer than three persons lost their lives while several buildings were destroyed when a fuel-laden truck exploded along the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred when the vehicle, which was heading towards Imo State was hit by another tanker at Omerelu axis of the road leading to an explosion.

An eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, told our correspondent that the incident occurred when members of the taskforce stopped the vehicle in order to extort from the driver.

The eyewitness claimed that the angry youths and members of the community have protested against the activities of the taskforce and called on the state government to intervene to prevent reoccurrence of the incident.