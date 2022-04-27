At least three persons have been confirmed dead while scores were injured and vehicles vandalised during a clash between members of the Park Management System (PMS) and suspected thugs, known as Isota boys in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident took place at Ali Iwo area of the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to a source, trouble started when members of the PMS while returning from Challenge area of Ibadan where the governor had gone to commission a bus terminal, started shooting into the air and stray bullets allegedly hit some yet-to-be-identified youths in the area.

Another source, however, said members of the PMS led by the chairman of its disciplinary committee, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, were attacked by the Isota boys, who were allegedly on a mission to assasinate him.

Also, another source said two groups known as Isota Boys and Were Boys were the ones attacking passers-by, especially people wearing cloth with Governor Seyi Makinde or PMS insignia.

The source added that many supporters of the governor who were returning from the commissioning of the bus terminal event fell victims of the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was said to have degenerated into a gun duel between the fighting groups, with sporadic gunshots rending the air.

In an audio message received from one of the sources, the leader of the Were Boys could be heard threatening to deal with Auxiliary should he appear anywhere within the capital city on Wednesday.

According to reports, two suspects have been arrested over the incident.