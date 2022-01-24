Three persons have been killed and hundreds of others missing as terrorists otherwise known as bandits attacked Wuro Bokki village of Senderde ward in Gasol local government area of Taraba state.

The bandits, in military uniforms riding several motorcycles, struck on Saturday evening.

The local government area chairman Musa Abdulahi confirmed the attack to LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview.

Abdulahi said the bandits in large number stormed the village at 4pm and wore military uniforms in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the armed men also burnt down 11 houses with properties worth millions of naira during the operation and returned to their base.

Abdulahi said the bandits have camps in a forest between Senderde and Gasol wards of the council.

The state police command public relations officer, Usman Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP when he was contacted.

He said three people were killed while several others were missing, adding that the command had drafted its men to the area to enforce law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT