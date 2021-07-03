The Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai have destroyed three gun trucks and eliminated 28 ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway in the late hours of Friday.

LEADERSHIP gathered from an intelligence source that the terrorists who dressed in army uniforms had ambushed and opened fire on a Mobile Police Force convoy, which was returning from Buni Yadi, at Auno-Garin Kuturu in Kaga local government area of Borno State.

According to the source, the terrorist had killed three policemen and seized a police vehicle when a distress call was sent to the Nigerian military for a swift response.

The top intelligence officer said air component and ground troops were promptly mobilised to execute the operation.

The source said: “After receiving a distress call on the incident, a NAF MI-35M helicopter was dispatched to the location and engaged the terrorists.

“In the engagement that ensued, the three gun trucks were successfully destroyed alongside most of their occupants. Other fleeing terrorists were also cornered and eliminated by ground troops of the Nigerian Army.

“The response was well-coordinated between the Air Task Force Command, troops of 212 and 73 Battalion from Sector 1 as well as additional troops from 134 Task Force and 199 Battalion who went on the pursuit of the terrorists and eliminated fleeing terrorists at Malam Fantari village.

“At least 28 mangled bodies of terrorists have been counted after the encounter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, when contacted confirmed the attack and attributed recent successes against ISWAP-Boko Haram and bandits in the North-East and North-West to renewed synergy and jointness exhibited by the air and ground components of Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Hadarin Daji.

He also called on Nigerians to continue to support the military and indeed all security agencies as they join hands to rid the North-East and indeed all other parts of the country of criminal elements.