Three soldiers attached to the son of former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), have reportedly died in a car crash along Minna-Suleja highway on Monday.

The deceased were among the four soldiers escorting the eldest son of the former military president, Mohammed Babangida, who was traveling from Minna, Niger State to Abuja, when the accident occurred.

The three soldiers died on the spot when their escort vehicle had a head-on collision with a fully-loaded truck conveying tomatoes.

The crash occurred around Malam Karo, about two kilometres to the NNPC Depot in Maje, inbound Suleja, Niger State.

The names of the deceased were given as Afolabi, Jibrin and Tanko. The fourth soldier was said to be badly injured.

They were driving in a separate vehicle escorting the former president’s son, who was in a different car in the rear.