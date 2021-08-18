At least three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been feared killed while two others are declared missing following the attack on commuters along Rukuba Road which led to the death of over 20 travellers on Saturday.

The chairman of the UNIJOS chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comrade Jeremiah Matthew Dalong, disclosed this yesterday.

He called on the federal and state governments, and the management of UNIJOS to as a matter of urgency send food to the students stranded at the hostels or arrange to evacuate them to meet their parents for the time being.

According to him, two of their students have been declared missing, stressing that they have not been seen since the crisis broke out in Jos the Plateau State capital.

He further lamented that students are stranded in their various hostels because of the 24hours curfew imposed on Jos North local government area by the Plateau State government. They had no food as the food stuff at the gallery had been exhausted.

“The food vendors too have disappeared. Even if you have money, there is nowhere you can see food to buy as the little you see, the price has been hiked beyond what the students can afford,” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that five other students are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state capital as a result of injuries sustained during the attack on innocent and defenceless students in their hostel.