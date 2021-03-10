YouTube Converters Online & How They Work

YouTube converters have been around for years, and their sole purpose, till now, was to let people save YouTube videos in their desired format. Today, these online tools can do much more than just converting videos. They help video editors change the video and audio properties of the files before downloading them. Moreover, the YouTube converters you’ll read about in this article pack a bunch of professional settings. Anyone with basic editing knowledge can make use of those options and download videos in less than a minute.

#1 Evano

Being one of the greatest video conversion sites, Evano has options like any free video editing software https://evano.com/video/mp4-to-mp3-online-converter would. Additionally, it has a vast library of formats you can convert the video or audio files to. If you have videos stored on your computer or somewhere on the internet, all you need to do is supply the file’s link to the converter, and you’ll gain access to all the settings that are discussed below.

Video Settings For All Formats

Evano gives its users the power to edit videos on a fundamental level. You can change its codec to h.264, MPEG-4, and various others depending upon your necessity. Also, you can select a specific bit rate or let it remain constant if you want to edit the video later in some other software. You can resize the video by selecting a resolution, crop it, rotate it, and even flip it if necessary. All these options are available for free, but there’s a limit to how many videos you can edit or download in one day.

Changeable Audio Settings

If a video file has condensed audio, you can change its properties and enhance the sound quality by modifying some of the settings. The audio tab enables you to change the codec, or you can choose not to re-encode and proceed with the file as it is. You can alter the bit rate here too, if you’re selecting the Mp3 format, because of its lossy formation, it’s recommended to set a 320 kbps bit rate to minimize the loss of information. Additionally, you can amplify the sound in this tab as well, so make use of these functions carefully, as all of them have a limit in the free plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premium Functionality

The premium plans eliminate the download and editing limits. You can save as many videos as you want without being bothered by ads, and it’ll increase the max file size limit as well. The users cannot edit videos with a size of more than a hundred MBs on a free plan. Also, you cannot convert or download more than ten videos a day, which isn’t a big deal. The only thing that can bug you is the limit on downloads, only if your requirement is more than that.

#2 Ontiva

Ontiva has been serving people who download YouTube videos https://ontiva.com/en/youtube-to-mp4-converter very often. It is a platform that enables you to save videos in four different formats that are Mp3, Mp4, Wav, and OGG. These structures are commonly used on the internet and in editing videos as well. Ontiva is specifically designed to help people download videos from YT with their necessitated settings. They can change the properties of an audio and video file in the following manner.

Altering Video Settings

Ontiva enables you to convert mp4 to mp3 and lets you cut your favorite scene out of the video. The option is called video cutter and is quite famous amongst people who like to make a video out of such scenes with short duration. You can also save these short vids for compile into one long video filled with your favorite acts or music.

Changing Audio Properties For Quality

The audio options Ontiva gives you aren’t as vast as what Evano provides, but these options can undoubtedly prove to be useful for music lovers. The audio quality is what matters the most, and to make sure the converted audio doesn’t lose any quality; it’s better to save it in a lossless format like Wav. Otherwise, you can opt for mp3, but there will be a slight loss of quality, no matter what bitrate you save the file in.

Price plans

The restrictions Ontiva has are more than that of Evano, but they can all be overlooked if you don’t wish to cross their set download limit. You’ll need to stay within these boundaries if you want to stick to the free plan:

Convert not more than 5 videos a day.

The maximum duration should be less than 15 minutes for each vid.

The resolution shouldn’t cross 720p.

If you want better quality, then you can go for one of their monthly plans. Any professional video editor can use these options, as they can download videos in their required format, size, and duration.

#3 Mp3download.to

You’ll never need to search for a YouTube downloader https://mp3download.to/ ever again. It’s simple to use, has various options, and can change the audio settings to improve quality. All this is for free! You will, however, need to set up an account, and it doesn’t take too long, or you can log in through your Google ID. You don’t even need to open a second tab to browse YT videos, as this tool comes with a built-in search engine, with the help of which you can save your favorite tracks with a click.

Restrictions Close to Zero

If we compare the limits of this platform with others, you’ll see that everything on this platform is nearly free. You don’t need to go for a premium subscription when you’re getting almost all of its benefits in the free account. However, it’s necessary to create an account here in order to enjoy all these advantages:

You can download a video with a duration of up to an hour.

Signing up allows you to download videos in HD resolution.

You can save up to 10 videos a day, and I think it’s quite a good deal!

The quality it provides is also up to the mark, and you certainly won’t be disappointed. All the converted videos will exceed your expectations, and remarkably it also has the options to cut videos in parts or extract audio-only. So, if you only plan to save songs in the mp3 format, it won’t take more than a few seconds for the download to begin.

Premium Plans

First thing first, you won’t need it! Just in case if you want to download videos in 4k quality or clips that have a length of more than an hour, only then, you’ll need to consider this plan. On the contrary, the free plan will take care of all your basic needs, such as HD resolution and quality music download. That being said, I don’t think you’ll need any further explanation. You should give them a try whenever you plan to download your next video through an online YouTube Converter.