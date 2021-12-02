Three years and two months after they were given employment letters by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), 221 employees are yet to be absorbed by the National Assembly bureaucracy, LEADERSHIP can report.

The affected employees were screened in July 2018 and duly accepted the offer and were assured they would be called to resume work.

Three years later, none of them has been called but sources told LEADERSHIP that after letters of employment were given to the 221 affected persons, the immediate past Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sani Omolori, employed over 350 people outside the 221 before leaving office.

Despite assurances by the National Assembly bureaucracy, it is over three years now, none of the 221 staff have been called to resume.

Findings show that five out of the 221 people that were given the appointment letters have died waiting to be called.

The 221 persons were officially employed in the National Assembly Service on July 2, 2018 and had their documentation after letters were issued to them by the past chairman of the commission, Alhaji Adamu Fika.

In September 2018, the unabsorbed staff were called for screening at the National Assembly Annex and were assured they will be called to assume duty soon and be posted to their various departments.

It was gathered that in May 2019, some individuals received text message to go for documentation and assume duty immediately.

Findings later showed that those set of people were not the people recruited by NASC under Alhaji Adamu Fika but employed under the supervision of Mr Sani Omolori, a man who had assured the 221 employees that they would soon resume work.

But even after the retirement of Omolori, the 221 people are yet to be called to resume work three years and four months after.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 40 letters have been written to the NASC and NASS management, urging them to do the right thing but nothing has been done about it.

An Ad-hoc committee was set up by NASC headed by Senator Julius Ucha (representing South-East Zone) and after inviting the past executives headed by Alhaji Adamu Fika, the secretary to the commission (Olusanya Ajakaiye), former clerk of the National Assembly (Sani Omolori) and others, the committee discovered that the 221 legally employed staff were replaced with over 350 candidates by the past clerk of the National Assembly (Sani Omolori) and the past secretary to the commission (Olusanya Ajakiaye).

Even though the Sen Ucha’s committee advised that the 221 legally employed people should resume work on November 2, 2020, the clerk of the National Assembly, Arch Ojo Amos said there was no money to pay them.

The chairman of NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amahi, had said that the National Assembly has no tangible reason whatsoever not to absorb the recruited staff before 8th September 2021 but it is not yet clear if the 2022 Budget captured the 221 employees since the National Assembly budget is shrouded in secrecy.

Meanwhile, legal luminary, Femi Falana has waded into the matter, urging the National Assembly bureaucracy to absorb the 221 staff, failure after 10 December, 2021, they will seek for justice in the court of law.

In a letter dated November 10, 2021 and signed by legal counsel, Marshal Abubakar, the law firm urged the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, the clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos and the NASC chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amahi to absorb the staff within 30 days.

In the letter obtained by LEADERSHIP, Falana said the aggrieved employees duly accepted the offer and were screened in July 2018 upon a satisfactory exercise, they were assured they would be called to resume work.