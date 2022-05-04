Southern governors have again repeated their demand for power to shift to the region in 2023.

They made the fresh request yesterday through the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The governors specifically urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the southern part of the country without further delay.

Akeredolu, who warned the APC against self-inflicted crises before the general election, noted that the party leadership should have no difficulty in making pronouncements on the important issue.

In a statement he personally issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Akeredolu who said it will be disingenuous for anyone to argue against power rotation at this period, said the party must announce the zoning of the presidency to the south just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of forms.

While saying the principle of federal character is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the governor noted that “the party executive committee has fixed a fee for the purchase of the nomination form for the office. It is expected, fervently, that it will proceed to complete the process by limiting the propensities for disagreement to a region for possible micro-management.”

“We must not keep our party men and women guessing on the position of the leadership of the party. This is the time to weigh in and take control of the process.

“No statement must suggest, even remotely, that the party harbours certain sentiments which may predispose it to consider throwing the contest open. This is certainly not the time for equivocation.”

Akeredolu further stated that the ruling party, the APC, had already started the process that will eventually culminate in the election of the country’s next leaders in a rancour-free exercise and it was in the party’s interest to determine its next political direction with clarity to avoid suspicion and bickering which could derail its success story.

He went on: “We have been able to hold the party’s Convention successfully. The level of understanding and maturity displayed by all and sundry has been commendable. Known adversaries have been forced to accept the emerging fact that our party is formidable and ready for the next general elections.

“The federal government and leadership of our great party will come out stronger. We cannot, therefore, afford any internal bickering which holds the potential promise of causing distrust and militating against cohesion, harmony and the zeal to achieve set objectives.

“The current democratic dispensation is anchored on the unwritten convention driven by a principle of equity. Political expediency dictates, more appealingly, that while adhering to the spirit and letters of the laws guiding the conduct of elections and succession to political offices, we must do nothing capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust.”

He pointed out the party just elected officers on the established principle of giving every part of the country an important stake in the political calculus and the focus had now shifted to the process which will culminate in the participation of the party in the general elections scheduled for next year.

“All lovers of peace and freedom must do everything to eschew tendencies which may predispose them to make decisions which promote distrust and lead to a crisis, the end of which nobody may be able to predict.

He contended that the leadership of the party ensured that the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded convention as a result of which the party chairmanship position went to the North and all other offices had been filled on this understanding.

“This is the time the leaders of the party must make a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession. Equity dictates that we take a stand,” he said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that this is not the first time Southern governors have stated their demand that presidential power shift to the South after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in the spirit of the federal character principle that is enshrined in the constitution.

The first time was the Asaba Declaration in May 2021, when the Southern Governors’ Forum, in its first ever meeting, demanded power rotation to the South among other issues.

The Southern governors were to repeat this call during another meeting in Lagos on July 5, 2021. They held the same position in their third meeting in Enugu in September 2021.

The present call may not be unconnected to a comment by the new APC leadership that a decision on zoning the presidency for the 2023 election had not yet been taken.

In the ruling APC apart from Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, so far all the aspirants for the party’s presidential ticket are from the South, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader Ahmed Tinubu, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, among others.

In the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, where the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election is also a hot topic, with southern aspirants demanding it should be zoned to their region while northern aspirants wants the contest thrown open.

The aspirants come from both South and North including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim, and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, among others.

Don’t Create Tension Over Zoning, Northern Elders Reply

But in a swift response, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) urged the Southern governors not to create tension over agitation for the zoning of presidency in 2023.

In a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP in Kaduna, NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said what matters now was for Nigerians to vote for a competent person as president of the country to move the nation forward.

NEF said aspirants should be allowed to contest 2023 elections on the basis of merit and competence.

Baba-Ahmed said: “Our position in the Northern Elders’ Forum has been that competency should be what we should be looking for and not the person’s ethnicity and where he comes from. We should stop the threat.

“We should allow political parties to choose candidates of their choice. Threat over zoning of presidency can create tension which is not healthy,” he said.

Power Must Remain in the North – AYCF

Meanwhile, the northern youth organisations under the umbrella of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, declared that there is no going back on presidency of northern extraction in 2023

AYCF president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, told our correspondent: “Nigeria is a democratic nation. How can Southern governors threaten the North over zoning? It is unfortunate. This is lazy thinking. The North is not relinquishing power now; let Southerners contest and stop threatening the North. Power is not given on the platter of gold; it is through democratic means.

“Power must remain in the North. No yahoo yahoo threat will cajole the north to give up on presidency in 2023.”