No fewer than 30 winners drawn from the batch A stream II of the National Youth Service Corps across 10 states in the country have emerged in the fifth edition of Unity Bank Plc’s flagship business plan competition, Corpreneurship Challenge, taking home N10 million cash prizes.

The corpreneurship challenge took place simultaneously in NYSC camps in Lagos, Ogun, Benin, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu and Osun states. As in the previous editions, the cash prizes included a N200,000 business grant for each of the second runners up; N300,000 business grant for the first runner up and a star prize of N500,000 for each of the 10 winners.

The initiative attracted massive interest among the corps members, as over 1000 applications were received but only 100 were shortlisted for the pitching session from where the 30 winners emerged. The contestants’ business plans which ranged from fashion, fish production, poultry farming, retail chains, piggery to beverages were assessed on originality, marketability, future employability potential of the product and knowledge of the business.

Recall that Unity Bank debuted the entrepreneurial development initiative in 2019, to specifically target corps members, as part of efforts to contribute to job creation in Nigeria. The initiative has produced 48 winners since 2019 when it debuted.

Speaking during the grand finale in Akwa Ibom NYSC camp, the divisional head, retail, SME banking and e-Business directorate, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Olufunwa Akinmade, said the competition has proved to have a great impact on youth empowerment in the country.

“The Unity Bank corpreneurship has a very positive impact, not only for the corps members but for the entire youth population in Nigeria. It is a way to support the young men and women who are just graduating from university to grow.

“You will agree that it is not easy today to come out of the university and get a paid job, and so at this tender age, it is good that they imbibe that culture of entrepreneurship and then with the financial support that they get from Unity Bank and the knowledge that they have acquired through the competition, they will be able to grow from job seekers to employers of labour.”

Represented by Mr. Etop Ukpe, the Uyo Regional Manager, Mr. Akinmade reiterated that “The grants are not a loan and the winners are expected to channel the funds to profitable ventures to achieve the objectives of the scheme.”

The overall winner, Lilian Agu, a graduate of Mass Communication and Chinese Language from Federal Polytechnic, Oko expressed gratitude to Unity Bank for the opportunity to actualise her dream of establishing a fashion outfit.

“With this money, I plan to buy an industrial machine, rent a studio, buy a generator and buy some fabrics and start from there. Unity Bank has made my dream come true. I am not from a rich home and I have been dreaming and working hard to start a fashion business, but this grant has made that dream a reality. God bless Unity Bank,” she said.