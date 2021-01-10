Anchored Scriptures::

Hosea 13:9;

Hosea 7:13;

Hosea 7:8

More than anything you should pursue this year, pursue spiritual growth; you must grow. Any growth that is not towards God, is growth unto decay.

There is a difference between vertical growth and horizontal growth, God wants us to grow vertical.

There’s a difference between getting taller and getting fatter. That’s why you must do everything in your power to grow, because you cannot be caged; unless you make the prison yourself.

In Hosea 13:9, it has been well said ‘that one mark of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expects that there will be a change’.

There is a Yoruba proverb, it says that anybody who wants to become what nobody else has ever been must do what no one has done before, and that if you want to do what no one has done before; you must suffer some inconveniences.

There is no growth without inconvenience. Can you raise up your hand and shout this 7 times: I, (Mention your name), will not destroy myself by the power in the blood of Jesus

It’s a fact that people commit suicide every thirty seconds. People get tired of life, and sometimes decide to throw in the towel.

People jump on railway lines, people drown themselves, people drink poison, people hang themselves. The lamentable tragedy is this: people with great potentials and great talents; they go down like toilet water.

Some, ordained as bread winners; will just pack it all up, subjecting various destinies to suffering. Can you say:

I shall not die with my enemies, by the power in the blood of Jesus

So, people die in various ways. There is however another way people die, they die spiritually. This is why this year, you must grow. The question is why do people die spiritually?

They reject God’s offer of salvation. They refuse to get born again, they refuse to follow Christ. For such people, they may be going to church; but they are lost for eternity.

Are you here this morning, procrastination is a great troubler, don’t procrastinate; decide you want to be more serious for God now and surrender to the Lord totally. So the first cause of spiritual death is rejecting God’s offer for salvation.

People die spiritually by destroying their usefulness to God. You are useful to God, but you’re destroying it. Withholding your life from God, not giving it to Him totally to use.

You don’t want to be fully committed, you don’t want them to call you a fanatic. The truth is that if they have not called you a fanatic yet, you have not developed an intimate relationship with God.

It’s backsliding.The same Hosea 7:13. Explains what is means to backslide? It’s for you not to be at the level that God wants you to be.

It is not necessarily mean you have returned back to the world, but you are not at that level. Meaning that there are plenty of backsliders here and you must slide back to Jesus.

Note that by mingling with those who do evil. You are joining yourself with those who do evil. Look at the same Hosea 7:8. Say this : ‘I will not destroy myself, by the power in the blood of Jesus. Loving the world. The Bible says ‘love not the world, nor all these pleasures that are it. For anyone who love the world has just one sickness: the love of the Father is not in him’. And everything that man wants to die because of now, they are basically raw materials for fire. Joining yourself to idols.

What is an idol?It’s not necessarily something you bow down to, an idol is something you place before God; or something you place side by side before God. It could be pleasures. It could also be fornication

Anything that takes more of your time, which is not your daily bread; more of your time than the time you spend with God. Anything that does that to you, is an idol.

This year, don’t waste your time before the television;

don’t waste your time on the internet;

don’t waste your time on Facebook and all these kind of things; but spend more time in the presence of God to grow.

You are not going to go very far, if all you spend your life watching is Nollywood, or Netflix. You spend 5 hours watching films that will not edify your life, and then you are complaining that you are having bad dreams and the enemy is pursuing you?

You pray for 10 minutes, and you watch a worldly film for 4 hours; and then you expect Angels to defend you. It is a big lie, they will not. It will only increase your warfare.

Habitual sinning, it’s become a habit and you can’t stop.

Incase you are here, and even as we speak; you have alcohol in your fridge, that you are drinking. The Bible says, ‘Give a wine unto those that want to , perish’. Stop it this year, it’s not a year to do that at all.

Refusing knowledge and instructions.

The Bible says ‘my people perish for lack of knowledge’. Lack of bible knowledge, lack of spiritual knowledge; you don’t understand it at all.

Once you begin to believe that you’re worthless, that is low self esteem; You are killing yourself. Fainting in the days of adversity. The Bible says, ‘if I faint in the days of adversity, my strength is little’. Whether we like it or not, the days of adversity will come upon every man. Unto every man, a little bit of rain of trouble will fall. Look at what happened to Joseph. He did nothing wrong. He got into prison because he did the right thing, but God promoted him. Neglecting the fellowship of the saint.You don’t like fellowshipping with the saints. You don’t like coming to join prayer meeting. Incomplete deliverance.

When you know you have spiritual troubles but you neglect and push it aside. You are now concentrating on what does not concern your destiny at all.

The fact that you ran into the strong tower of the Almighty that is in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, and you are not focusing on why you are here; it means you have not completed that deliverance.

That incomplete area is what the enemy will use to come, to steal, to kill and to destroy.

Prayerlessness.: Prayerlessness is a disaster. Prayer weakness is a disaster.

This is a very serious matter. The Bible wants us to tithe our day.

Really, one-tenth of the day should be spent in prayer, and it’s not difficult; if you know how some people waste time on useless things. If you enjoy useless things more than prayer, then there is a problem.

Not putting on the whole armor of God.Give yourself a small homework when you get home, read through Ephesians 5 and 6.

16 Polluting the temple of God.

God destroys such people.

Unequal yokes with unbelievers.: You can’t yoke yourself with unbelievers and expect God to bless you. You cannot bless whom God has cursed. Self inflicted courses.

You’re issuing curses on yourself.

Involvement in the occult.

Going all over the place, visiting one talisman or the other. Looking for spiritual information that you can get from the Lord yourself.

It’s a disaster that many Christians are looking for information that they can get from God themselves.

Read this story about a woman who once came to.me for prayers: Many years ago, I prayed with a woman. After praying for about five minutes nonstop because of what she told me; commanding the yokes on her to break and commanding the blockages to be removed. I said ‘in Jesus name I pray, God bless you and keep rejoicing’.

I noticed she refused to stand up, I said ‘you can go’. She said ‘no sir ooo, what did you see, what did you see’. I said ‘so it is what I see you are looking for or solution to the problem’. It is a serious matter you can go. You see, that the challenge.

Refusing divine call.

God is calling you and you are running away. You are having dreams and revelation of serving the Lord, and you are running away.

Not taking God seriously. Bottom line is that you need to repent;

You need to cry to God for a change.

You need to put to death that which must die in your life.

Failure to do these will result in spiritual death.

Raise up your hands again and say: ‘I will not destroy myself by the power in the blood of Jesus

Prayer Rain:

It is time for us to say this 30 prayers for spiritual growth. They may not be the kind of prayers you are used to praying, but please, pray it from your heart; particularly if you want rapid spiritual growth this year:

My Father, connect me to the gifts that will promote my life in the name of Jesus! I renounce every power and activity of the flesh in the name of Jesus! I refuse to be addicted to spiritual milk in the name of Jesus! O Heavens arise, overshadow me with the mantle of discernment in the name of Jesus! O God arise, open my eyes; in the name of Jesus! I bind and cast out every spirit of death and hell, in the name of Jesus! Spiritual blindness, spiritual deafness, I’m not your candidate; die in the name of Jesus! Every arrow assigned to make me move backward, backfire in the name of Jesus! O God arise, order my steps in your word; in the name of Jesus! Iniquity shall not have dominion over my life, in the name of Jesus! Every unholy thing creeping into the corridors of my life, I block you in the name of Jesus!

I want you to be more aggressive, as I go into the second level of these prayers:

I bind every spirit of slumber, by the power in the blood of Jesus! I bind every frustration in the name of Jesus! My Father, My Father, let the spirit that hungers and thirst for you come upon me now in the name of Jesus! I prophesy unto everything that is dull and unfinish in my life, shine and be complete in the name of Jesus! Any good thing that is slow in my life, be quickened by the fire of the Holy Ghost in the name of Jesus! Forces of Egypt pulling me back, diein the name of Jesus! My destiny, hear the word of the Lord: you shall not expire in the wilderness in the name of Jesus! Any power broadcasting my glory in darkness, receive angelic slap in the name of Jesus!

The next two prayers, loose your temper in the Holy Ghost as we pray them*

Powers making good things to expire in my life, die in the name of Jesus! Every grave opened to swallow me up, swallow my enemies in the name of Jesus!

-Shout this the way Elijah shouted this:

I will not come down from where God has put me, in the name of Jesus! Blood of Jesus, fertilize my destiny and move me forward in the name of Jesus! Arrows of untimely death fired into my dream life, backfire in the name of Jesus! Powers assigned to attack my prayer life, get out in the name of Jesus! O God arise, bring my soul out of every prison in the name of Jesus! Cankerworm and devourers assigned against me to devour my increase, die in the name of Jesus! Every satanic power blocking my result, die in the name of Jesus! O God arise, kill my progress killers in the name of Jesus! O God arise, revive my dead blessings by fire in the name of Jesus! Any problem assigned to mess up my progress, die by fire in the name of Jesus! Resurrection power of the Lord Jesus Christ, overshadow my life in the name of Jesus!

Take This.ten (10) Prayer Vitamins

Text: Luke 18:1

Luke 18:1 – “And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint;”

-I pray for somebody here; every fainting spirits at the altar of prayer, I bind them and I cast them out, in the name of Jesus.

The power of prayer is beyond the level of human reasoning. Prayer is a mixture of simplicity and complexity. Prayer lays hold on God and binds the devil. Prayer has no respect for your position or opposition. And prayer invests great power upon men.

And like I use to say, the more you pray, the more you discover and the more you recover, the faster you fulfil your destiny.

Satan dreads true prayers. He hates those who pray because that is only the thing he cannot do. Prayer is a spirit force. That is why every great movement of God has always been traced to somebody praying. Where there is no prayer, there is no power.

Your prayer life is an indicator of your spiritual life. Without prayer, we are doomed for failure. So, prayer is a process, power and practice. For some prayers, God will say “Yes”. For some prayers, He will say “No” because He has a better agenda. For some prayers, He will say “wait a little” because He can see farther than you.

He gives you power to do battle on earth. And He is the single greatest force unleashed upon earth.

So, the problem these days is still the problem of Gethsemane; the spirit is willing but the flesh is not willing.

TEN (10) ESSENTIAL VITAMINS

When you say vitamins, they are essential nutrients. They help the human body. We need them to develop normally. We need them to fight off disease. The vitamins are a source of nourishment to the body. They enhance people’s life.

You will never find time for prayer; you must make the time for it. There is nothing too small to pray over; therefore, acquire the habit of prayer over little things. Define your burden by meditation then attack it by prayer. Make your petitions large. For God to use your mouth for prayers, keep your tongue from evil. Guard against prayer which accomplish nothing particularly prayers that are unscriptural. Pray most when you do not feel like praying. Do not stop praying until you are through. Learn the secret of the prevailers.

WHY YOU NEED TO BECOME AN ADDICT WHO PRAYS IN THE SPIRIT:

Praying in tongues is entrance into the supernatural.Tongues is speaking mysteries. Tongues is a direct line to God. Tongues is speaking divine coded mysteries.Tongues is entrance into the realm of the spirit, the realm of the miraculous. It magnifies God. It equips you for the wonders of God. Tongues makes you to develop intimacy with the Holy Spirit. It is what people call deep calling unto deep. It gives you access to revelation knowledge. When you pray in tongue a lot, it opens Scriptures to you from a divine perspective instead of an intellectual stand point.

Speaking in tongues is a door of utterance and boldness. It empowers you to get drunk in the new wine of the Holy Ghost. It releases the wind of God to blow into our life. It charges your spiritual battery.

There is something that holds man down from keying into these vitamins. That is why the greatest miracle you can receive after Salvation is freedom from self. Our flesh is our greatest headache. So, your greatest enemy is that person you see in the mirror every day.

It is easy to blame the devil for everything but the devil is mostly not the problem. The power of the flesh is more wicked than any wicked spirit. Flesh cannot improve, it must die.

PRAYER POINTD

Fire of deliverance, roar, enter into my foundation, in the name of Jesus. Evil oil, flowing upon my head, from my father’s house, dry up, in the name of Jesus. 3. Every hand of Goliath, Pharaoh, Herod, upon my life, die, in the name of Jesus. 4. The voice that woke up Lazarus, roar and wake up my virtues, in the name of Jesus. 5. Altar of nakedness, pursuing my life, catch fire, in the name of Jesus. 6. Strangers in the garden of my life and destiny, get out now, in the name of Jesus.

Any evil mouth, cursing my life, be roasted, in the name of Jesus. Engine of prayer, I am available, possess me, in the name of Jesus . Power to pray and get result, I am available, possess me, in the name of Jesus. Prison house of the mighty, holding my blessings, release them and catch fire, in the name of Jesus. 4. Forest of the mighty, shouting my name, catch fire, in the name of Jesus 5. Strangers from the waters, troubling my dreams, what are you waiting for? Die, in the name of Jesus

My hands, my hands, my hands, hear the word of the Lord, in 2021, prosper by fire, in the name of Jesus. (Make this pronouncement 7 times) No evil shall befall me, no sickness shall come to camp, in the name of Jesus