By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldiers to compliment the security along Kaduna-Abuja highways to tackle incessant kidnapping and banditry.

However, 100 of the soldiers from Nigeria Army Women Corps (N.A.W.C) were on Wednesday formally received and welcomed to Kaduna State in the first batch by governor Nasir El-rufai.

The army said the deployment of women soldiers is to compliment the existing operations along the highways and the environs.

Speaking on the occasion, governor Nasir El-rufai, expressed the hope that with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highways will soon be a thing of the past.

Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the military for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they work for security in the State.

“The problem of Abuja-Kaduna road will be over with these female soldiers because what a man can do a woman can do better. We believe in the capability of women in this State.

“I am confident the road will be the safest in Nigeria. We will do everything possible to make this operation comfortable. We are very happy to have you. Your presence will inspire others girls to join the military.That is why we have female deputy governor to inspire other women” El-Rufai said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj.Gen. Usman Mohammed, acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.

Maj.Gen.Mohammed thanked governor El-Rufai and the deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe for personally coming to receive the female troops. ENDs