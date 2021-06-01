The 2021 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) kicked off yesterday in Kano with about 300 delegates.

Malam Sule Yau-Sule, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), disclosed that more than 278 had so far registered as against 250 expected by the committee, adding that more participants were being expected before the end of the day.

“People are happy with the peaceful atmosphere of the state, that is why the turnout is very impressive,” he said.

According to him, the challenges they are facing now is over shooting of expectation and they are able to take care of it.

The LOC chairman described the theme of the convention: “The Media in COVID -19 Era: Challenges and Opportunities” as very apt and timely, and urged media practitioners and journalists to make use of the presentation to their advantage.

The convention will last from May 31 to June 2, 2021. It is the first to be hosted in Kano.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has declared open the 2021 convention yesterday.

Describing the event as an opportunity to look into national development as it relates to media practice, Ganduje said, “It is very important at this time that we should use the media for the promotion of peace and stability and change the viewpoints that could alter public views and sentiment toward a more peaceful resolution.

The president of NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah, said the guild chose to hold its 2021 biennial convention in Kano due to the city’s peace and security.