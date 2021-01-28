By AZA MSUE |

The Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldiers to reinforce security along Kaduna-Abuja highways to tackle incessant kidnapping and banditry.

No fewer than 100 of the soldiers from Nigeria Army Women Corps (N.A.W.C) were yesterday formally received and welcomed to Kaduna State in the first batch by governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The army said the deployment of women soldiers is to complement the existing operations along the highways and environs.

Speaking at the occasion, governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed the hope that with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highways will soon be a thing of the past.

Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the military for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State government as they work to improve security in the state.

“The problem of Abuja-Kaduna road will be over with these female soldiers because what a man can do a woman can do better. We believe in the capability of women in this state.

“I am confident the road will be the safest in Nigeria. We will do everything possible to make this operation comfortable. We are very happy to have you. Your presence will inspire other girls to join the military. That is why we have female deputy governor to inspire other women,” El-Rufai said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, major general Usman Mohammed, acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.