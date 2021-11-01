The Vita Initiative, an NGO, on Sunday, announced that no fewer than 300 participants would be participating in the Maiden edition of the grassroots basketball workshop in Abuja.

The Founder of the organisation, Kingsley Aigbonoga, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja

Aigbonoga popularly known as Peekay, said that the workshop with the theme, “Basketball Life and Leadership: The well-rounded athlete,” would hold on Nov. 4.

He said the workshop would focus on inspiring the youths to look beyond their dreams and aspiration in the game and invest in life after basketball.

Aigbonoga also a board member, FCT Basketball Association, said that the workshop also aimed at raising leaderhip consciouness.

“It is a leadership and entrepreneurship workshop aimed at stirring up leadership consciousness in young people and awaken the entrepreneurship spirit within them, thereby setting them off on the path of their inspiration.

“I have been around basketball almost all my adult life and I’ve noticed that alot of our basketball players in this country don’t have plans for their lives after basketball.

“Most of them waste precious time thinking about going abroad to ply their trade but the hard truth is that only few make it to the NBA, and before you know they hit retirement age and they have no investment to fall back on.

“Our goal as an NGO is to give these young players a plan for their lives by building leadership and employment readiness skills while instilling an increased sense of self confidence in them.

“We are also committed to changing the mindset of the youths, equipping them to lead ethically and motivating them to impact their communities positively with the investment of their personalities,” he said.

According to him, the workshop will feature seasoned resource persons from all works of life, including present and ex-basketball players.