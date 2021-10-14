Inadequate classrooms have been identified as one of the major problems affecting children enrolment in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, where over 300 students are forced to receive lessons in a single classroom in the secondary schools in the area.

The secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Alhaji Isah Muhammed disclosed this to stakeholders at the “Back to School Campaign” in Kankara local government area.

He decried the congestion in the schools and the distance students trekked, which, he declared has resulted in the dropout of pupils during the transition of primary 6 to junior secondary school.

Muhammed said most of the students are trekking 15 kilometres to the school for lessons in nonconductive classes.

While calling for additional structures and community schools to ameliorate the hardship facing the students and to return those out of school, Muhammad, who represented his boss, Lawal Buhari, thanked the UNICEF for the initiative to bridge the gaps and accommodate children displaced by insecurity.

The head of local government administration, Kankara LGA, Nura L. Isah, also thanked the team for the campaign, believing that the goal is achievable in the area.

He urged traditional rulers, parents and other well-meaning individuals to embrace the campaign and be supportive of SUBEB and UNICEF in getting children back to school.