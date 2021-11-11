No fewer than 300 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Wasa Camp in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have received surgical treatments from a free medical outreach organised by the Mfon Ekpa Foundation (MEF) in collaboration with Pro-Health International in Abuja.

The surgeries, which range from eye, to general and dental surgery, were done in addition to the donation of foods, clothing materials and drugs by the foundation.

Speaking during the flag off the medical outreach programme at the camp, lead consultant to Pro-Health International, Dr Iko Ibanga said the outreach was launched in celebration and honour of the life of Mr Mfon Ekpa, the late son of Dr Anthonia Ekpa, the permanent secretary, ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Giving insights into the programme, permanent secretary, ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Mrs Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, said, “Today is his first birthday in heaven, and we want to continue to remember this day while here on earth, and to do all that we think he would have been happy to do

So, this for us, is just the first beginning of MEF, we want to continue that and we are blessed to have a family in Pro-Health which Mfon was so much involved”.

While expressing delight over the gesture, the secretary of Wasa IDPs Camp, John Samela said a total number of 5128 persons currently live in the camp with numerous pressing needs.