The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that over 3,000 inmates who escaped from various jails in 2021 are still at large, just as over 70 percent of inmates in custodial centres in the country are awaiting trial.

Public relations officer of the service, Francis Enobore, who disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said there are 68,901 inmates in the Nigerian custodial centres, with 19,667 convicts and 49,234 awaiting trial.

He added that so many of the escaped inmates returned on their own, while some were recaptured, even as some parents and traditional rulers brought back some of them.

The spokesman said the re-arrest of the fleeing escapees was still ongoing, adding that recently, about 96 escapees were rearrested.

He stated that there is no preferential treatment in Nigerian custodial centres as every inmate is treated equally.

He said the total amount set aside for daily feeding of each inmate in the custodial centres is now N750.00, which is an improvement from the previous N450.00.

Enobore also revealed that there are plans to relocate some of the custodial centres across the country that caught up with urbanisation to ensure safety of the centres.

