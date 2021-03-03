By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that 3,000 rural women selected form all the local Government Areas of Kogi States are to benefit from the Federal government Special Grant for Rural Women Project.

The Deputy Director Information, FMHADMSD, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya in a statement that represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister said, “Our target in kogi State is to disburse the grant to about 3,000 beneficiaries across all Local Government Councils. The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard by using the fund as seed to boost their trade and business for greater income and not to see it as their own share of the so-called National Cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe with the complementary effort of the State Government, the target beneficiaries will all be adequately covered within the next few days. I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on track to improving the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians.”

In a similar, development the Minister acknowledged the immense contribution of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the State Executive Council and the State’s Focal Person in actualising the success of the programme during the courtesy visit to the Office of the Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Edward David.

The Governor of Kogi State represented by the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for consistently breaching the gap between the rich and poor over the past five years through the various National Social Investment Programmes, such as Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme , the N-Power and the Special Grant for Rural Women Project.

He said that with the 3,000 beneficiaries, vulnerable women involved in small scale businesses will be greatly impacted financially and urged the beneficiaries and everyone present to pray for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Kogi State Focal Person for National Social Investment Programme, Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman, said, poverty eradication is a major objective of this administration and pledged to support the Minister in her determination to improve the livelihood of women in Kogi State.